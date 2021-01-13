unilad
Advert

Tory Politician Suggests Homeless People Could ‘Save For Mortgage Deposits’ Using Benefits

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Jan 2021 16:00
Tory Politician Suggests Homeless People Could 'Save For Mortgage Deposits' Using BenefitsTory Politician Suggests Homeless People Could 'Save For Mortgage Deposits' Using BenefitsPA Images

A Conservative politician has suggested that homeless people could ‘save for mortgage deposits’ using their benefits.

Shaun Bailey, who is the Conservative mayoral candidate for City Hall, has argued that many homeless people living in temporary accommodation in London could save for a mortgage deposit for a shared ownership home.

Advert

Statistics from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) indicate a 21% increase in rough sleeping in London in 2020, with an 82% increase in rough sleepers between the ages of 18 and 25 in the latest quarter from the year prior.

Shaun BaileyShaun BaileyPA Images

In November, Bailey announced his plans for young Londoners to be able to buy new ‘Millenial homes’ for just £100,000 in the city, with a mortgage deposit of just £5,000.

Bailey spoke of his ambition to build houses, which are meant for ‘renting, not buying’, telling City AM last year:

Advert

I spent parts of my twenties homeless, wondering whether I’d ever get on the housing ladder.

Shared Ownership was the first step on the housing ladder for me and my priority is to give more young people the same opportunity too.

However, although Bailey was praised by some for this focus, there were others who criticised his approach, which some believe simply covers up the ongoing problem of inaffordable housing in London.

Indeed, as pointed out at the time on housing, transport and infrastructure blog Murky Depths, £100,000 will only afford a buyer a small percentage of a one bed flat (as low as 10%), valuing a small flat as within the £400,000 to £1 million range.

Furthemore, shared ownership means that buyers will have to pay the mortgage as well as rent and service charges, which could well rise significantly above inflation rates every year.

Advert
Shaun BaileyShaun BaileyPA Images

As per the most recent figures, there are 62,670 households in temporary accommodation in the capital city, including 44,190 with children. According to Inside Housing, more than double the combined figures recorded throughout the rest of the country.

When asked by Inside Housing how his housing plans would help these families, Bailey said:

A large number of those 62,000 people you’ve identified would not be eligible for what he’s [Sadiq Khan] saying and would be eligible for what I’m saying.

Advert

In October, Khan urged ministers to publish guidance on making shelters ‘COVID-secure’, and to provide enough funding for alternative, self-contained accommodation.

In a letter addressed to housing secretary Robert Jenrick, the London mayor warned that rough sleepers could be forced to choose between sleeping on the streets or running the risk of catching coronavirus in a night shelter during the cold winter season ahead.

homelessnesshomelessnessPA Images

When asked how homeless families might be able to raise a £5,000 deposit and secure a mortgage for their shared ownership property, Bailey told Inside Housing:

Advert

I don’t think the £5,000 will [be a problem]. The mortgage application thing might be a bit tougher… They could save for it, yeah.

Bailey proceeded to state that when he was homeless and sofa surfing in his twenties, he would have been unable to save up for a mortgage deposit. However, he expressed confidence that ‘a full proportion’ of homeless families living in London today would be able to do just this.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice
News

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice

Donald Trump Jr. Asks Elon Musk To Set Up Social Network His Dad Can Join
Technology

Donald Trump Jr. Asks Elon Musk To Set Up Social Network His Dad Can Join

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List
News

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List

San Francisco Man Who Has $236 Million In Bitcoin Only Has Two Password Guesses Left
Technology

San Francisco Man Who Has $236 Million In Bitcoin Only Has Two Password Guesses Left

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Homelessness, London, Now

Credits

Inside Housing and 2 others

  1. Inside Housing

    Homeless families ‘could save for mortgage deposits’, says Conservative candidate for London mayor

  2. Mayor of London

    Third more rough sleepers on London’s streets in lockdown

  3. City.am

    Tory mayoral candidate pledges to build 100,000 homes for young Londoners

 