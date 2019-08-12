Tourist Arrested After Fly-Kicking Guy Off Moving Scooter In Bali

Albert Daniel Voggy Rifaldo Subratha/AgilRSapoetra/Twitter

An Australian man has been arrested by police in Bali after committing seemingly random acts of violence, including fly-kicking a guy off a moving scooter.

26-year-old Nicholas Carr, a tourist in Bali, an island in Indonesia, was caught on video running around, swearing and generally causing mayhem while locals scramble to catch him.

Albert Daniel Voggy Rifaldo Subratha filmed the video, and told Coconuts it took 10 people to restrain Carr.

Check out fly-kick in the video below:

The video was said to be taken in the early hours of Saturday (August 11) and shows Carr jumping and kicking a man off a scooter, before throwing himself onto a moving car’s bonnet – all while angry locals chase him.

Brisbane Times reported Carr then broke the window of a convenience store, where he forced himself in, caused damage in the store and stole staff member Gusti Ayu Erna Dewi’s phone. The rampage allegedly continued as he broke the window of a restaurant, Wahaha Warung, and reportedly entered a local’s home, I Nym Purda. He allegedly assaulted the man and then locked himself in I Nym’s bedroom before escaping out of the window.

The locals caught him and tied him up with a hose, before being taken to Kuta Police headquarters for questioning. He was later taken to a hospital to get treatment for his injuries – a photo taken after his capture shows Carr with bloody scrapes and grazes.

Speaking at the police station after the incident, Carr said he had not taken any drugs, but he remembered ‘very little’ of the chaotic events aside from fly-kicking the man on the scooter.

Carr said:

I was very drunk and I apologise. I don’t remember anything at all. I just want to apologise to everyone, the victims, the Bali people, to anyone affected by this at all.

As reported by Brisbane Times, Carr faces charges for destruction of property, violence and battery – the two charges each carry a maximum sentence of two years and eight months in prison. Kuta Police Chief Teuku Ricki Fadlianshah said on Monday the case against Carr would continue ‘even if he and all the victims reach a settlement’.

Chief Teuku also said:

We are still investigating whether he took a parked scooter or hijacked it from someone driving. From there he used the scooter and crashed it and started the rampage and ended up in Sunset Road, Seminyak, where he was apprehended by locals. We appeal to tourists to not consume alcohol excessively while holidaying in Bali.

Carr has conceded that he had drank 10 cocktails and was willing to pay compensation to all victims of his behaviour.

