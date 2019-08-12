‘Toxic’ Ex Sent Girlfriend 12 Rules For Night Out And Then Cheated On Her

Zoe Scholefield/Twitter

A woman has revealed a list of rules her ‘toxic’ ex-boyfriend gave her for going on a night out – before cheating on her.

Zoe Scholefield posted a screenshot of her ex’s text, outlining 12 rules she had to abide by if she were to head out and enjoy a night with her friends.

She captioned the post containing the exhaustive list with: ‘Funny how my ex sent me stuff like this then has the audacity to cheat on me’.

Have a look at the list below:

Reading like a twisted list of commandments, her tweet has been liked over 34,000 times, and retweeted over 3,000 times.

The list is as follows:

1) Don’t dance like a s**g like in Reflex. 2) Don’t get too drunk. 3) No boys and if anyone comes up to you and talks to you, you tell them you have a boyfriend. 4) Look after your drink at all time to make sure no one puts owt in it.

The message then goes on to insist that nobody apart from her and her three friends can stay in the same room as her.

The list continues:

8) You let me know everything that happens and be ready to explain stories. 9) Always send me photos of front and back of what you are wearing so I can approve and say whether or not I think you should wear it. 10) Even when I’m asleep text me to tell me things so I can see in the morning. 11) If you find the time call me or ft [FaceTime] me, but let me know in advance. 12) If you can, [I] want a video of room before you sleep to prove no one else is there and you are off to sleep.

People responding to the tweet describe their alarm at the list, saying that anything other than ‘have a good night’ is a red flag, and that ‘control isn’t affection or love’.

Don't know who needs to hear this but if your partner lists even one of those things then you should show them the door. Control isn't affection or love — Ashley Nivens #NL (@AshleyNivens) August 9, 2019

Wow, your ex sounds like the most toxic, dangerous sociopath alive. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) August 10, 2019

He should have been your ex from this message alone….. — Katerina_Bell (@RinaBell20) August 9, 2019

Emotional and verbal abuse can have short-term and long-lasting effects that are just as serious as the effects of physical abuse. Emotional and verbal abuse includes insults and attempts to isolate or control you. Domestic violence bab, you had a lucky escape x — HH. (@hollyhaless) August 9, 2019

This behaviour doesn’t show that someone cares – it displays insecurity on a hazardous scale, and quite simply, it’s unhealthy.

