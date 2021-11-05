Toy Hall Of Fame Adds What May Be The Oldest Toy In The World

Museum Of Play/Alamy

The United States’ National Toy Hall of Fame has added what may be the oldest toy in the world to its collection after it secured a winning vote from a panel of experts.

Housed at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York, the National Toy Hall of Fame was established in 1998 and is now home to the likes of the Nintendo Game Boy, playing cards, LEGO and Twister.

There are new toys inducted into the Hall of Fame every year as it continues to recognise toys which have ‘inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period’, and as a result, it is packed full of beloved family favourites and timeless sources of enjoyment.

This year saw three new toys welcomed into the Hall of Fame, with the winners chosen from a group of 12 finalists after managing to win over a panel of experts.

The toys that didn’t make the cut included a number of strong contenders, with the group made up of Battleship, The Settlers of Catan, Mahjong, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Masters of the Universe, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, the toy fire engine and the piñata.

Fans of these games might struggle to imagine what could be good enough to beat some of these classics, but one of the winners has the upper hand of being familiar to every single generation, as it’s been around probably as long as the Earth has.

Alongside fellow winners American Girl dolls and the strategy board game Risk, one of the new ‘toys’ to be inducted into the Hall of Fame is sand. That’s right; sand.

Now you might argue that sand in itself is not a toy, as it requires some sort of instrument, such as a bucket or spade, to make it into something you can actually play with, and personally, I’d have to agree.

The panellists evidently didn’t let that stop them, though, as the website for the Hall of Fame says children recognise sand ‘as a creative vehicle for play suitable for pouring, scooping, sieving, raking, and measuring.’

‘Wet sand is even better’, it argues, ‘ready to construct, shape, and sculpt.’

Pexels

The grainy substance was hailed as providing ‘unique opportunities for tactical, physical, cooperative, creative, and independent free play’, as well as being described as possibly ‘the most universal toy in the world.’

So, whether you consider sand a toy or not, it’s clearly done enough to earn its place among some of the best-loved games out there. Way to go, sand.