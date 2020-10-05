Toyota Research Institute

Toyota has unveiled what it thinks could be the future of robots in the home, with a collection of prototype machines aimed at making life at home just a little easier.

The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) believes the world’s ageing population is a cause for concern, and that technology can go a long way to help make the lives of the elderly much easier and dignified.

Its prototype ‘gantry robot’ – dubbed the ‘hanging butler robot’ – is one machine designed to operate in the home. Mounted to an overhead mechanism in the company’s California lab, the arm would be able to perform mundane tasks such as loading a dishwasher, wiping surfaces and cleaning clutter, the company said in a statement. Where do we sign up?!

Toyota Develops Hanging 'Butler Robot' To Help The Elderly Toyota Research Institute

The TRI also unveiled a second prototype technology allowing robots to interact with the human world more easily. A robot arm currently would run into the issue of breaking things found around the home due to its hard construction and extreme strength.

But with the TRI’s ‘soft bubble gripper’ applied to robotic arms, the days of broken mug handles and chipped dinner plates will be over, thanks to some clever sensors inside the arm’s grippers.

The TRI applied soft bubbles to the inside of the grippers that can handle more delicate objects using an array of sensors. These sensors can detect the rigidity of an object and adjust the air pressure inside the bubbles to firmly – but safely – grip whatever it detects.

The researchers’ mission is to solve broader societal problems with the company’s work. One such issue is the fast-approaching point at which our population will reach an advanced age and then find it difficult to perform some everyday tasks.

According to UN figures, the issue of an ageing population is one that will become more apparent in the next 30 years, with the number of people over the age of 65 doubling to 1.5 billion by 2050.

Toyota Research Institute

The TRI said:

This graying of the population will have profound effects on society, the workforce and the economy. TRI believes their research can provide options to address these challenges with advanced human-assist robots to help people age in place with dignity.

The reason we don’t see robots in our own offices presently is due to the inherent difficulties a robot would face in our unpredictable, dynamic work environments, the TRI said.

Robots perform better in factories where their environments are fixed and their tasks are process-driven and easily repeatable, without the threat of unpredictable interference.

Toyota Research Institute

The researchers note that we’re still some way off seeing this kind of technology deployed on a mass scale, but it should act as a window to the future of home accessibility.

These prototypes are just the start. We’re likely to see more advanced technology as the field progresses, and more companies take up the task of developing robot-based accessibility technology.

You can watch the full demonstration of the TRI’s prototypes here, along with an explanation as to how it’s using VR to help train the machines.