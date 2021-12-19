Toys R Us Makes Triumphant Return As New Flagship Store Opens

toysrus/Instagram

It’s the good news story we all needed after this past year: Toys R Us is officially back.

Millennial childhoods were shattered back in 2018 when the iconic toy store seemingly closed its doors for good after filing for bankruptcy, but three years later, Geoffrey the Giraffe has made a triumphant return, with the chain opening its new flagship store in East Rutherford, New Jersey, earlier this week.

‘Our number one priority has been to bring back Toys R Us to America,’ the company’s CEO Yehuda Shmidman told Inside Edition at the grand re-opening, as he confirmed there were plans to launch around 400 stores located inside Macy’s department stores around the country in 2022.

According to Forbes, the new-look Toys R Us is set to be a paired back version of the former mega-funhouses that we all remember, with the flagship store clocking in at only around half the size of the average Toys R Us store before the bankruptcy filing.

Nevertheless, with most other toy shops also having met the same sad fate thanks to the growth of online shopping, the new Toys R Us stores are still set to be among the biggest physical children’s stores around.

Plans for international revivals of the much-loved brand have not been confirmed, but the company appears optimistic about the future. ‘Toys R Us is back, and it’s back in a mega way,’ Shmidman said at the launch. ‘I can’t think of a bigger American Dream for all of us to be a part of tonight, than bringing back our childhood memories.’