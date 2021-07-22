unilad
Track And Trace App Pings More Than Ten Times The Number Of Coronavirus Cases Reported

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Jul 2021 11:26
Track And Trace App Pings More Than Ten Times The Number Of Coronavirus Cases ReportedPA Images

The track and trace app is now pinging more than 10 times the actual number of coronavirus cases.

This data has been reported just days after the majority of coronavirus-related restrictions in England were lifted, including mandatory mask-wearing and the rule of six.

covid testing app (PA Images)PA Images

It’s understood that more than 600,000 people in England and Wales were sent into isolation between the days July 8 and July 15.

A total of 618,903 alerts were sent out to app users, showing a 17% increase from the week before, letting them know that they had been in close contact with a positive case and that they needed to self-isolate immediately.

However, even after receiving this alert, it’s understood that some fully-vaccinated key workers will be exempt from self-isolation if the app pins them as having been in close contact with someone with a positive case.

NHS app (PA Images)PA Images

As reported by BBC News, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has stated that the government will today release a ‘very narrow’ list of such exempt jobs.

Kwarteng added that self-isolation for fully-vaccinated people who have been pinged by the app as close contacts will be scrapped by August 16.

As per the most recent government figures, a further 44,104 daily coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK, with 73 deaths related to coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the number of cases could rise further this week, as most legal restrictions have ended in England.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

