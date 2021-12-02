unilad
Advert

Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree Shocks Londoners With Its Sad Appearance

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 02 Dec 2021 12:59
Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree Shocks Londoners With Its Sad AppearancePA/Alamy/Matthew Chattle

The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square has officially ruined the festive season already. 

Cancel your plans to go to London to see the lights, because Christmas has been cancelled before the build-up has barely even begun.

Advert

Maybe there was a tighter budget, or maybe they reused last year’s, but whatever happened to create such a depressing-looking Christmas tree has left Londoners fuming.

Christmas is a time for joy, giving, celebrations, and wholesome lights – but apparently no longer the latter.

This Christmas tree – which looks as if it’s been plucked like a turkey – is so barren that it will likely make children stop believing in Santa. Though to be honest, it is pretty symbolic of the past two years.

Advert

Looking like a rabid reindeer has munched off pretty much all of its branches and left it stranded in the centre of Trafalgar Square without what appears to even be any lights, one of London’s usually most iconic trees has well and truly killed the Christmas spirit.

Dan Barker revealed the tree via his Twitter, noting that if ‘you zoom, the lights are on already’.

His post has since amassed more than 900 likes and 300 comments, with users raining down on the comments in utter fury. One said: ‘It’s like the government. We can see right through it.’

Advert

Another wrote:

Brexit tree. Promised so much to some but totally let down and now an embarrassment to the country and the rest of the world.

A third commented: ‘Interflora clearly forgot to include the little sachet of plant feed.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Prince Andrew Reportedly Flew With Alleged ‘Sex Slave’ Who Was ‘Frozen With Fear’, Court Hears
News

Prince Andrew Reportedly Flew With Alleged ‘Sex Slave’ Who Was ‘Frozen With Fear’, Court Hears

Men Who Vape More Than Twice As Likely To Suffer From Erectile Dysfunction, New Study Claims
Science

Men Who Vape More Than Twice As Likely To Suffer From Erectile Dysfunction, New Study Claims

Customers Trapped Inside Ikea Overnight After Being Snowed In
News

Customers Trapped Inside Ikea Overnight After Being Snowed In

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Stabbed Himself To Impress Megan Fox
Celebrity

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Stabbed Himself To Impress Megan Fox

Topics: News, Christmas, Christmas Tree, London, Now

Credits

@danbarker/ Twitter

  1. @danbarker/ Twitter

    The Trafalgar Square tree has arrived

 