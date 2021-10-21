Tragedy As Student Dies Following Hot Dog Eating Competition

@GoFundMe/@tufts_lacrosse/Instagram

A university in Massachusetts is paying tribute to a 20-year-old student who choked to death after participating in a hot dog eating competition.

Madelyn “Madie” Nicpon of Tufts University started choking and fell unconscious while taking part in the contest at an off-campus fundraiser on Saturday, October 16.

Advert 10

She was rushed to a hospital in Boston but sadly passed away the next day, prompting tributes from her loved ones and fellow students.

The 20-year-old was a junior in the School of Arts and Sciences at the university, where she also participated in the women’s lacrosse team. Following the news of her death, the lacrosse team’s Instagram page posted a picture of Nicpon and described her as a ‘true friend and teammate’.

The post continued:

Advert 10

She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches. Her reach was far beyond our team — she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met. She has and will continue to inspire us every day. We should all strive to live life a little bit more like [Nicpon] did — a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Nicpon’s family cover funeral expenses, while a memorial held for the student on Sunday was attended by thousands of students.

According to Tufts Daily, Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar, University President Anthony Monaco and Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences James Glaser sent a letter to students noting, ‘The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts.’

Advert 10

Those who attended the memorial carried candles to the university’s Bello Field, where they were laid around Nicpon’s lacrosse jerseys.