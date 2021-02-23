Train Collides With 18-Wheeler Causing Massive Explosion In Texas

Ryan Kyburz/Twitter

A train carrying oil tankers has collided with an 18-wheeler in central Texas, causing a huge explosion.

The crash reportedly took place at 6.45am outside the town of Cameron near Highway 190, about an hour northeast of Austin. The collision caused the oil tankers to explode, seeing massive plumes of smoke rise into the sky.

According to the Cameron Police Department, local authorities have labelled the incident as a hazmat situation. No injuries or deaths have been reported from the scene at the time of writing.

Check out footage of the crash below:

In a video taken by Ryan Kyburz, smoke from the collision can be seen rising from the site of the crash just off the highway. Fortunately, a sulfuric acid tanker that was on-board the train has been untouched by the crash, however authorities are still being cautious.

Police chief Lonnie Gosch earlier explained there were three cars ‘loaded with fuel’ that were on fire as a result of the collision and left to burn out; it’s speculated this could last for hours. At least one other structure also caught fire near the tracks.

Officials have also confirmed that both the driver of the truck and the conductor of the train, said to be mostly carrying petroleum, managed to escape without any major injuries. The derailed train had a total of 14 carriages.

As per KMIL 105.1 The Ranch, the ‘flames are said to be generating an intense amount of heat and emergency personnel are evacuating homes in the Marlow area as a precaution’.

