Train Comes Off Tracks And Rolls Down Embankment In Scotland

A train in Scotland has derailed leaving several passengers seriously injured.

The ScotRail train came off its tracks in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, this morning, August 12, at 9:40am GMT. It has since been declared a major incident.

It’s yet to be confirmed what caused the train to detail but its thought to be due to a landslip because of heavy rain.

The train involved is said to be the 6.38am Aberdeen to Stonehaven service and was made up of four carriages.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said they had deployed six ambulances, special operations response teams, an air ambulance, and patient transport vehicles. It’s currently unknown how many are injured.

A live stream was shared on Twitter of the incident you can see plumes of smoke coming from the train. In the video you can also see around 30 different emergency service vehicles at the scene.

Network Rail Scotland are working alongside emergency services.

Many rail services in Aberdeenshire cancelled its trains following flash flooding in area from thunderstorms last night. A number of schools also closed because of flooding, reported Sky News.

Following the news, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted:

I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.

Scotland Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon also tweeted:

This is an extremely serious incident. I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved.

As of 1pm a local journalist Lewis McKay at the scene told Sky News that there were still a lot of emergency services arriving. McKay added that, ‘This morning it was probably the worst flooding I have seen in the northeast for a long, long time.’

National Scotland Rail shared a video on Twitter earlier today demonstrating the severity of the floods. It’s thought the video was taken not far from the location of the derailment.

While it’s likely to be weather related, this is still to be confirmed. National Rail Scotland said, ‘It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known.’

Our thoughts are with all those involved and their families.