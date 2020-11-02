Tram Went Through Station Barrier But Was Caught By Whale Tail Sculpture MediaTV.nl

Art saved the day in the Netherlands this weekend when a metro train barrelled through a station barrier and got caught on the tail of a whale sculpture.

The incident took place at De Akkers metro station in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, at around midnight last night, November 1.

Advert 10

There were no passengers on the train, but the driver was still on board when it crashed through the buffer at the end of the track and threatened to plunge 10 metres down into water below.

The only thing that prevented the train from falling entirely off the tracks was the Whale Tails sculpture, which was designed by Maarten Struijs and constructed from polyester in 2002.

As it crashed through the barriers, the metro train made contact with one of the tails and came to a stop while balanced on the end of it. Police tweeted to say there was ‘significant damage’ as a result of the incident, though they assured followers that ‘no one seems to be hurt’ and that emergency services were on the scene.

Advert 10

Images of the incident show extensive damage to the front and underside of the train.

Metro train stopped by whale tail artwork MediaTV.nl

A resident who lives near the metro station spoke to NOS about the unusual situation, saying the noise from the crash woke them up.

They commented (translated):

Advert 10

It was a blow of two to three seconds. Then I suddenly saw there was something on the tail. I thought: hey, something very strange is going on.

Thankfully the driver of the train was able to get off the carriage after the incident, and while he was understandably said to be shocked he did not appear to be injured. He was later taken to hospital for a check-up as a precaution.

Another local resident is convinced the artwork saved the driver’s life, commenting: ‘Without that tail it would have been a different story.’

Advert 10

A local safety board spokesperson said authorities are now trying to determine how strong the sculpture and the metro viaduct are so the train won’t fall any further as they attempt to secure it and bring it down from the sculpture in a ‘careful and controlled manner’.

They added:

It is also the first time that I see [something like] this. It will be quite an exercise to get that thing off and get it safe.

Local metro services between Hoogvliet and Spijkenisse have been cancelled. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

Advert 10