Trans Latinx Advocate Camila Maria Concepcion Dies By Suicide Aged 28

We are heartbroken by the loss of Camila Concepcion.

She was hired as our writers’ assistant on Gentefied, but quickly made her way into our hearts as a sister, writer and friend.

She co-wrote episode 109 Protest Tacos, and we were so blown away by her amazing talent and unique voice.

She was definitely a force to be reckoned with and we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our brightest stars.