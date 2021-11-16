Trans Woman Left Severely Injured After Being Placed In Male Prison, Lawsuit Claims

Alamy

A new lawsuit filed against the San Diego Sheriff’s Department claims a transgender woman was left severely injured after being placed in a male prison.

Plaintiff Kristina Frost was supposed to be a ‘book and release’ defendant, according to the lawsuit filed in US District Court earlier this month, meaning she had been accused of a minor crime and should not have been in custody for an extended period of time.

She was allegedly wearing women’s clothing at the time of her arrest, with her DMV records and drivers’ license identifying her as a woman, however, the lawsuit claims that ‘Despite this, deputies repeatedly misgendered Ms. Frost, both in person and in official reports documenting the assault giving rise to this case.’

After arriving at the Men’s Central Jail on November 25, 2020, Frost was moved from a holding cell to another cell which already held three men. She is said to have kept to herself and eventually fell asleep, but she woke up when one of the men started beating her.

According to the lawsuit, cited by The San Diego Tribune, the man beat Frost so severely that her jaw was left fractured. A deputy or deputies are also accused of watching the assault and failing to immediately try to stop the attack, with Frost left in custody for more than 12 hours without receiving medical attention.

After she was released, Frost was reportedly found to have two fractures in her jaw which required two surgeries. She had her mouth wired shut and is yet to fully recover, the lawsuit said.

It reads:

Sadly — and foreseeably — one of the men in the cell viciously attacked Ms. Frost. His closed-fist punches to Ms. Frost’s face resulted in serious bodily injuries, including a broken jaw, so far requiring two surgeries to repair.

As well as the Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Mason Cassidy is also named as a defendant in the suit which claims he was one of the people believed to have made the decision to place Frost in the cell with the three men. The decision came in spite of a training bulletin issued by the Sheriff’s Department which says ‘an arrestee should be taken to a facility that coincides with the arrestee’s gender identity.’

Per The Tribune, the bulletin states, in part:

It is the policy of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to receive, evaluate, house, and provide secure, safe and humane custody of all persons, including transgender, intersex, and non-binary persons. Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) community, are among those most at risk for incidents of sexual abuse.

Sheriff Bill Gore and his senior command staff are accused of fostering a dangerous environment throughout the county’s jail system, the lawsuit claiming Frost’s assault was a ‘foreseeable result of department personnel ignoring critical information, failing to protect people in the county’s care and failing to adequately monitor individuals in the county’s care and custody.’

The complaint seeks unspecified damages.