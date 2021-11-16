unilad
Advert

Trans Woman Left Severely Injured After Being Placed In Male Prison, Lawsuit Claims

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Nov 2021 10:45
Trans Woman Left Severely Injured After Being Placed In Male Prison, Lawsuit ClaimsAlamy

A new lawsuit filed against the San Diego Sheriff’s Department claims a transgender woman was left severely injured after being placed in a male prison. 

Plaintiff Kristina Frost was supposed to be a ‘book and release’ defendant, according to the lawsuit filed in US District Court earlier this month, meaning she had been accused of a minor crime and should not have been in custody for an extended period of time.

Advert

She was allegedly wearing women’s clothing at the time of her arrest, with her DMV records and drivers’ license identifying her as a woman, however, the lawsuit claims that ‘Despite this, deputies repeatedly misgendered Ms. Frost, both in person and in official reports documenting the assault giving rise to this case.’

Jail cell (Alamy)Alamy

After arriving at the Men’s Central Jail on November 25, 2020, Frost was moved from a holding cell to another cell which already held three men. She is said to have kept to herself and eventually fell asleep, but she woke up when one of the men started beating her.

According to the lawsuit, cited by The San Diego Tribune, the man beat Frost so severely that her jaw was left fractured. A deputy or deputies are also accused of watching the assault and failing to immediately try to stop the attack, with Frost left in custody for more than 12 hours without receiving medical attention.

Advert

After she was released, Frost was reportedly found to have two fractures in her jaw which required two surgeries. She had her mouth wired shut and is yet to fully recover, the lawsuit said.

It reads:

Sadly — and foreseeably — one of the men in the cell viciously attacked Ms. Frost. His closed-fist punches to Ms. Frost’s face resulted in serious bodily injuries, including a broken jaw, so far requiring two surgeries to repair.

Officer patrols prison (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

As well as the Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Mason Cassidy is also named as a defendant in the suit which claims he was one of the people believed to have made the decision to place Frost in the cell with the three men. The decision came in spite of a training bulletin issued by the Sheriff’s Department which says ‘an arrestee should be taken to a facility that coincides with the arrestee’s gender identity.’

Per The Tribune, the bulletin states, in part:

It is the policy of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to receive, evaluate, house, and provide secure, safe and humane custody of all persons, including transgender, intersex, and non-binary persons.

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) community, are among those most at risk for incidents of sexual abuse.

Transgender flag (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

Sheriff Bill Gore and his senior command staff are accused of fostering a dangerous environment throughout the county’s jail system, the lawsuit claiming Frost’s assault was a ‘foreseeable result of department personnel ignoring critical information, failing to protect people in the county’s care and failing to adequately monitor individuals in the county’s care and custody.’

The complaint seeks unspecified damages.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers

Most Read StoriesMost Read

UN Meets Elon Musk’s Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger
News

UN Meets Elon Musk’s Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Two Additional Counts Of Rape
News

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Two Additional Counts Of Rape

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close

Stanley Johnson Facing Multiple Groping Allegations
News

Stanley Johnson Facing Multiple Groping Allegations

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, jail, LGBTQ+, no-article-matching, Now, prison, San Diego, transgender

Credits

The San Diego Tribune

  1. The San Diego Tribune

    Trans woman beaten after being jailed with men, lawsuit against San Diego Sheriff’s Department alleges

 