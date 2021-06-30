Trans Woman Wins Miss Nevada Pageant, Making History
Kataluna Enriquez has become the first trans woman to win the Miss Nevada USA pageant.
On Sunday, at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, 27-year-old Kataluna Enriquez was crowned Miss Nevada. Enriquez only began competing in cisgender pageants last year, but has quickly found her feet.
The first transgender woman to hold the title of Miss Nevada managed to beat 21 other candidates to win. Enriquez will now compete at the Miss USA pageant on November 29.
Speaking about the win, Enriquez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal:
It’s a huge honour to win, especially during Pride Month. I wasn’t nervous. I knew that I had worked really hard and I had my one shot at making history.
She also explained what it meant to win the pageant to the New York Post:
One thing that is important for me is inclusivity, diversity and representation. It’s something I did not have growing up and is still lacking in today’s world.
Today I am a proud transgender woman of colour. Personally, I’ve learned that my differences do not make me less than, it makes me more than.
Miss Nevada also discussed how difficult pageantry is, highlighting the cost of dresses and how it is tough for contestants to find dresses that ‘fit their bodies’. On the back of this, Enriquez said that she wanted to develop her skills and be able to create gowns for herself and others.
By joining the competition, Enriquez felt that she could show she was more than ‘just a body’. The pageant winner went on to note that the competitions aren’t just about beauty but ‘how you present yourself, what you advocate for, what you’ve done and the goals you have’.
