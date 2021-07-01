Transgender 13-Year-Old Sues Florida Over ‘Discriminatory’ Trans Athlete Ban

cecetelfer/Instagram/PA Images

A 13-year-old transgender girl from Florida is suing the state over its ‘discriminatory’ trans athlete ban.

The teenage soccer player, from Broward County, and her parents are challenging divisive new state legislation which judges the eligibility of female athletes for sports teams based on their ‘biological sex’, proven by birth certificates issued ‘at or near the time of the student’s birth.’

Advert 10

This means the teenager in question, identified as D.N., and many other young athletes across the state, are now unable to partake in school sports.

PA Images

As per this lawsuit, D.N. and her parents argue that the ban is unconstitutionally discriminatory as well as being in violation of a federal law, known as Title IX. This legislation prohibits sex-based discrimination within schools or any other education programs in receipt of federal money.

As per the lawsuit, obtained by Fox 13 Tampa Bay, D.N. has identified as female since childhood and taken part in girls’ sports for a number of years.

Advert 10

The lawsuit states that the law ‘ignores basic medical science’ about trans people, while forcing this girl to give up ‘the sports that mean so much to her’:

D.N. dreams of being on high school sports teams, whether it is in soccer or volleyball. She cannot imagine life without these experiences and feels it would be cruel to take this opportunity away from her. D.N. has lived as a girl for years now and this is her true identity.

As per her attorneys, D.N. reportedly takes oestrogen, while her testosterone levels have been suppressed for over a year. The lawsuit argues that, from an athletic standpoint, she is ‘similarly situated to her cisgender female teammates.’