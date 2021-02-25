Transgender Flag Put Outside Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Office After She Tries To Block Equality Act

RepMarieNewman/Twitter/PA Images

A fellow congresswoman placed a transgender flag outside Marjorie Taylor Greene’s officer in the light of her attacks against the United States’ Equality Act.

Greene filed amendments earlier this week looking to wholly replace the current Equality Act.

Since coming into office, President Biden has made changes to the Act so that federal agencies are now to assume that laws forbidding discrimination also apply to sexual orientation and gender identity, just like it does for race, religion, sex and national origin.

In addition to this, the new order allows Biden’s enforcement agencies will also be able to pursue discrimination complaints on behalf of LGBTQ+ people.

PA Images

Since singing this order, Republican Greene announced she had filed amendments to try replace the Act.

As per the Independent, she said on Tuesday, February 23, ‘I’ve introduced these amendments to the so-called ‘Equality’ Act in order to stop this Democrat attack on girls, churches, and believers.’

Greene’s new proposed bill looks to prevents trans women and girls from participating in women’s sports and wants to exempt churches and other non-profits from the anti-discrimination bill.

In the wake of her filing the amendments, fellow Congresswoman Marie Newman put a transgender flag outside Greene’s office.

Sharing a clip of her doing so on Twitter, Newman wrote, ‘Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.’

Since sharing the tweet yesterday, February 24, at the time of writing, it has been liked over 80,000 times and retweet 13,600 times.

Greene has since responded to this by putting a sign outside her office that reads, ‘There are TWO genders. MALE & FEMALE. Trust the science!’

Mocking Newman, Greene wrote on Twitter, ‘Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door.’

Responding to Greene’s post, a Twitter-user wrote:

I have a neuroscience degree from Harvard, medical & research degrees from Yale, and I research gender identity. Science is not even remotely on your side here. We don’t have time or space for our politicians to be wasting time with hate.

Someone else backed this up saying, ‘As a physician, I can tell you for certain that gender is a social construct and not a biogical one. I can also tell you that there are more than two sexes.’

