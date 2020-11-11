Transplant Deemed A Success Despite Helicopter Carrying Donor Heart Crash-Landing On Hospital Roof In California BBC

A successful heart transplant has taken place in Los Angeles, California, following an extraordinarily calamitous series of events.

A helicopter carrying the life-saving organ crashed upon landing at the University of Southern California’s Keck Hospital in Boyle Heights, with alarming footage showing the helicopter lying on its side beside the helipad, right on the edge of the roof.

Advert 10

Firefighters were able to retrieve the heart, however disaster struck once again just seconds later after a medical worker slipped and dropped the organ. The heart was picked up and rushed inside the hospital, where it was thankfully found to still be in a good condition.

You can learn more about this dramatic story in the following clip:

The heart was successfully used for a transplant operation later that same day, as per a statement from the University of Southern California’s Keck Hospital:

Advert 10

The passengers aboard the helicopter are being treated locally. Nobody on the ground or in the hospital was injured and patient care has not been disrupted. Keck Medicine is working closely with the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department to manage and investigate the incident.

helicopter ABC 10 News/YouTube

The helicopter pilot has reportedly suffered minor injuries during the crash, with the two passengers who’d been onboard at the time having thankfully escaped unscathed.

As reported by BBC News, a spokesperson for Keck Hospital has told AFP that the heart patient is now doing well, explaining:

Advert 10

The heart itself was fine after being dropped.

The bizarre incident is said to have occurred on Friday, November 6, with the transplant taking place just two hours after the crash.

As per the American Transplant Foundation, nearly 114,000 people in the US are currently on the waiting list to receive a life-saving organ transplant.

heart PA

Advert 10

Every 10 minutes, a new name is added to the national transplant waiting list, with an average of 20 people dying every single day due to a lack of available organs.

Just one deceased donor could save as many eight lives through organ donation, who could well save and improve more than 100 lives through donating their body tissue.

The patient in this instance was extremely fortunate, and it’s unclear at the time of writing whether or not they are aware of the nerve-wracking sequence of events that ultimately led to their transplant.