Travel Between Scotland And Rest Of UK Banned Over Christmas Period

People in Scotland have been banned from travelling to any other part of the UK for the Christmas period.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the travel restrictions after it was revealed that the planned five-day relaxation of the rules would be cut to just Christmas day. ‘People from Scotland should not visit other parts of the UK, and vice versa,’ Sturgeon said.

‘We will allow Christmas Day to go ahead, but as we have said from the start, only use this flexibility if you really, truly need to,’ she added, as per BBC News.

‘Our advice is still not to meet indoors even on Christmas Day with other households if you can possibly avoid it.’

From December 26, all of Scotland will go into tier 4, which means all pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail must shut, while mixing with other households is completely banned.

The tier 4 restrictions are expected to last at least three weeks, and schools will not go back on January 11 as planned, with the exception of key workers’ children and the vulnerable.

The first minister said the new rules made her ‘want to cry’ while admitting she knows ‘how harsh it is.’

‘But this virus doesn’t care about anything apart from spreading as far and wide as possible,’ she added.

A maximum of eight people from three different households are permitted to meet indoors on Christmas day, however cross-border travel will still not be permitted.

When asked whether she regrets the previous decision to relax restrictions over the festive period, Sturgeon said:

No. I’ve always agonised over this. From the moment we announced relaxations I’ve advised against using them unless absolutely essential. In my view they were only ever there in recognition of the fact that some people would find it impossible to leave loved ones alone.

She added that she wouldn’t have changed her mind ‘if it wasn’t for what I’d been told today about this new strain’.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced that the new strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be responsible for the surge of cases in the south of England, was up to 70% more transmissible than the previous strain.