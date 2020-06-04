Travis McMichael Allegedly Called Ahmaud Arbery a 'Fucking N*****’ After Shooting Him Family Handout/PA Images

Travis McMichael was allegedly overhead calling Ahmaud Arbery a ‘f*cking n*****’ as he lay dying in the street after being shot in the chest.

Arbery, 25, was jogging through a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, when Travis, 34, and his father Greg, 64, chased him down.

The pair claimed to have thought Arbery matched the appearance of a burglary suspect they’d seen on a surveillance camera for a home that was under construction nearby. They pursued Arbery in their truck, after which Travis shot him three times with his shotgun.

Two months after his death, both Travis and his father were charged with felony murder after footage of the killing emerged. In a probable cause hearing today, June 4, it was revealed Arbery was repeatedly boxed in by the McMichaels and another pickup truck as he tried to escape.

The driver of the second pickup truck, William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr., was the one who filmed Arbery’s final moments. He was later arrested and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

According to Richard Dial, lead investigator in Arbery’s case and special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Bryan heard Travis use the N-word as he stood over Arbery’s body and waited for police to arrive, Fox News reports.

Dial said the McMichaels were commanding Arbery to ‘stop’ as they pursued him, though they did not call the police before they started their chase. Greg later told officers he was telling his son not to shoot.

Greg told police he didn’t know for sure whether Arbery had stolen anything, but claimed he had a ‘gut feeling’ he could be a suspect. He also claimed Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Dial explained the home that was under construction and the people who entered it were regularly discussed on a private Facebook page, though the owner of the home said nothing was ever stolen. The owner suggested it was possible Arbery may have come onto the property to get water while exercising.

Local police had previously told the homeowner to rely on Greg, a retired police officer, if any trespassers came on to the vacant property.

The evidence presented at court today aims to support murder charges against Travis and Bryan. It challenges the pair’s claims of self-defence and could factor into a federal investigation into whether hate crime charges are warranted.

The McMichaels and Bryan are all currently being held at Glynn County jail.

