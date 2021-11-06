Travis Scott: Astroworld Festival Issue Statement Following Tragic Concert Deaths
Astroworld festival has issued a statement after a crowd surge on opening night resulted in at least eight deaths.
The two-day concert kicked off in Houston, Texas last night, November 5, with Travis Scott headlining the opening night for a crowd of 50,000 people.
It was during Scott’s set that concertgoers began to push towards the stage, prompting a number of people to have to be pulled from the front of the crowd as they became crushed.
The Houston Fire Department announced at least eight deaths and ‘scores of injuries’ occurred as a result of the surge, though cause of the deaths is yet to be determined.
Following the events, Astroworld festival released a statement on its Instagram account to say ‘our hearts are with the Astroworld family tonight – especially those we lost and their loved ones.’
It continued:
We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind the festival will no longer be held on Saturday.
As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to @houston police.
Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their response and support.
Local fire and rescue service took 17 people to nearby hospitals, eleven of whom were in cardiac arrest. Some casualties are said to be aged as young as 10 years old.
Scott reportedly stopped his performance a number of times after seeing people looking distressed in the crowd, and organisers put a stop to the event when it became evident that a number of people had been injured.
