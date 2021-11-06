Travis Scott Concert: 14-Year-Old Among The 8 People Confirmed Dead

Alamy

A 14-year-old was one of eight people to have died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival after the crowd surged towards the stage.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 5, when the crowd at the festival in Houston, Texas, pushed forwards as Scott took the stage for his headline performance.

As well as the 14-year-old, a 16-year-old is reported to have died, along with two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, and a 27-year-old; the age of one other victim is currently unknown.

Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the ages of the victims at a press conference today, November 6. He also said 25 people were admitted to hospital, while 13 are still receiving treatment for injuries, five of whom are under 18 years old.

Turner said it was ‘a tragedy on many different levels’, and that it was too early to say exactly what went wrong. Officials declared the incident a ‘mass casualty incident’.

Investigators say some of the 50,000-strong crowd at the festival ‘began to compress towards the front of the stage’ as Scott was performing. The rapper had to pause his performance a number of times after noticing members of the audience in distress, asking security to help people out.

Scott later released a statement following the event, saying he was ‘absolutely devastated by what took place last night’.

‘I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All,’ he added.

