Travis Scott Concert: Police And Fire Department Issue Statement Following Fatal Crowd Surge

Houston Police Department

Houston Police and Fire chiefs have issued a statement after at least eight people lost their lives during a Travis Scott concert in Texas.

The incident took place during a crowd surge on the opening night of the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, where Scott was performing in front of 50,000 attendees.

Fire chief Samuel Pena said the local fire and rescue service took 17 people to nearby hospitals, with 11 of them in cardiac arrest, and Houston Police has since issued a notice to say a reunification centre for missing persons from the event has been set up at a nearby hotel.

Following the events, Police Chief Troy Finner, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo conducted a media briefing on what they described as a ‘tragic night’ and a ‘very sad occasion’.

The authorities explained the investigation into the incident is ongoing, but said they know of at least ‘eight confirmed fatalities’ and ‘scores of individuals that were injured’.

Describing the events, Pena said:

At approximately 9:00, 9:15, the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic.

The fire chief said authorities ‘won’t know the cause of death of the eight confirmed until the medical examiner has completed his investigation’, but assured the Houston Police Department is sending units to the hospitals to identify the fatalities.

Houston Police Department/Facebook

More than 55 units from the Houston Fire Department responded to the event, with Pena noting medics and transport units set up by the event were ‘quickly overwhelmed when the crowd started falling out’. The chief also praised the ‘incredible work’ of the first responders to ‘try to secure what was really a chaotic event’.

Finner has encouraged people not to ‘speculate’ about what happened at the concert and explained the authorities have been granted permission to review footage to learn more information.

He stressed that the festival would not continue following the tragic events at Scott’s said, noting it was ‘most important’ to grieve for the families who have lost loved ones and help them ‘get through this tough time’.