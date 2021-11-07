Travis Scott Concert: Security Staff Passed Out After Being ‘Injected In The Neck’

Alamy/CBS News/Twitter

A member of security at Travis Scott’s concert was ‘injected in the neck’ and fell unconscious, according to police.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, November 5, at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, saw the death of eight people and multiple others injured, after the crowd surged towards the stage.

According to a statement made by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, a security officer is also believed to have been injured, after he was allegedly pricked in the neck with an unknown substance and subsequently passed out.

In a press conference on Saturday, November 6, Finner addressed the rumours that ‘some individual was injecting other people with drugs’.

Finner noted a report concerning a member of the festival’s security, who ‘according to the medical staff […] was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck’.

He stated:

When he was examined – he went unconscious – they administered Narcan. He was revived and the medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick you would get if someone was trying to inject.

Yesterday, November 6, Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the ages of the victims, with one aged 14, another aged 16, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds and a 27-year-old. The age of one victim was unknown.

Prior to the news conference, Live Nation released a statement on Twitter.

It read:

Heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld last night. We will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation.

The investigation is still underway, and according to People, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has called for an independent investigation into the incident and how it could have been prevented.