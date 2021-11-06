unilad
Travis Scott Concert: Shocking Footage Shows Hundreds Of People Bursting Through Security Gates

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Nov 2021 10:21
Travis Scott Stampede: Shocking Footage Shows Hundreds Of People Bursting Through Security Gates@MycahABC13/Twitter

Footage shared online shows hundreds of people charging into the Astroworld Festival in Texas after they ‘destroyed’ one of the entrances. 

At least eight people died and several others injured at the festival during a crowd surge which took place during Travis Scott’s set on opening night.

Tickets for the festival sold out within an hour of going live earlier this year, and a crowd of 50,000 people showed up for the event which kicked off yesterday, November 5.

The deaths took place when the crowd is said to have surged towards the stage during Scott’s performance, but chaos at the festival appeared to begin almost as soon as the gates opened as ABC News reporter Mycah Hatfield described a ‘stampede’ coming through the gates.

Sharing footage of the scene on Twitter, Hatfield wrote: ‘As we were arriving to the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park right at 2:00, a stampede burst through the gates. Hundreds of people destroyed the VIP security entrance, bypassing the checkpoint. People were trampled. Some were detained.’

See the footage below. Warning: Distressing Content. 

Responding to the video in the wake of the events during Scott’s concert, Hatfield later added: ‘Knowing what we know now, this incident at #ASTROWORLDFest has become that much more terrifying.’

Scott is said to have stopped his performance several times during his 75-minute set after spotting fans in distress near the front of the stage, but it wasn’t until the huge, fatal surge that the show was called off.

The second day of the event has been cancelled in light of the injuries and deaths.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

