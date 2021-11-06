Travis Scott Concert: Unsettling Footage Shows People Dancing On Emergency Vehicles Trying To Get Through Crowd

@sixlvn/Instagram/@helowkeyspittin/Twitter

Footage taken from the Astroworld Festival in Texas shows people dancing on emergency vehicles as they attempted to respond to attendees who were crushed by the crowd.

First responders were forced to try and to break through the crowd of 50,000 after concertgoers watching Travis Scott began to surge towards the stage, causing those near the front to become crushed.

At least eight people were killed and numerous others were injured during the incident, which took place in Houston last night, November 5. A police investigation into the events is now underway.

The footage shared on Instagram shows one emergency vehicle attempting to make its way through the crowd, only to have people climb onto its roof and start dancing.

Alongside the video, the person who shared the clip wrote: ‘Do you know what happens to those that purposefully interfere with an emergency vehicle’s route? Jail.’

Other social media users have claimed festivalgoers attempted to climb onto ambulance carts while medics were trying to help those injured by the surge, with one Twitter user describing anyone who attempted to do so as a ‘terrible selfish human being’.

Another person who said they were in attendance at the event said Scott ‘looked confused on stage when the ambulance came out’, and added they were ‘so far away that [they] couldn’t understand what was happening’.

The singer had reportedly stopped his performance several times after seeing fans in distress, as well as asking security to help people out of the crowd.

The second day of the festival has been cancelled in the wake of the events.