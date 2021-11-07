Travis Scott: Shocking Video Shows Guest Begging For Concert To Be Cancelled Over Safety Fears

@thetruthsocial/TikTok

Heart-breaking footage has revealed two audience members appearing to beg festival staff to stop the music at Astroworld festival as the crowd surged forwards.

The incident, which took place on Friday, November 5, in Houston, Texas, saw eight people die and multiple others injured as parts of a 50,000-strong crowd pushed towards the stage. The youngest fatality was just 14 years old.

Members of the audience have since spoken out about their attempts to stop Travis Scott’s performance, with a video having surfaced on TikTok appearing to show two audience members pleading with staff to stop the concert.

In the video, a girl can be seen getting up on stage to address a cameraman, screaming, ‘There is somebody dead in there’. She is followed by another crowd member, who yells, ‘Stop the show’.

The cameraman can be seen gesturing at the pair, before turning back to continue his job.

Another festival-goer has taken to Twitter to speak out about his experience with staff members.

I screamed for help so many times, alerted security, asked everyone in the crowd if there was anyone who was CPR certified. Every call went unanswered. I was told, ‘we already know, and we can’t do anything to stop the show, they’re streaming live’. Disgusting. #ASTROWORLDFest.

He claimed that he ‘asked the crew at the Thrills stage (which was empty) to get anyone who had access to a microphone to make an announcement for the show to be stopped’, but that staff members just ‘turned their backs’ on him.

‘On my way out of the festival, I was still calling for help, knowing it was too late,’ Hartt said.

Another woman, who identified herself as an ICU nurse, described similarly ‘awful’ scenes and also claimed that people had been ‘begging the crew’ to stop the event.

Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo has since called for an independent investigation into the tragedy, and how it could have been prevented.