Travis Scott Speaks Out In Emotional Video Following Fatal Astroworld Tragedy
Travis Scott has spoken out via Instagram about the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which saw the loss of eight lives.
As Scott took to the stage on Friday, November 5, in Houston, Texas, parts of the 50,000-strong crowd surged forward, killing eight and injuring many others. Police reported that as many as 300 had to be treated on site for minor injuries.
The 29-year-old took to his Instagram stories the next day to address the tragedy, adding to his previous statement to send out ‘prayers to the ones who was lost last night’.
The Highest in the Room singer updated followers that he and his team were ‘working now to identify the families’ of those who lost their lives, to ‘help assist them through this tough time’.
He said:
You know, my fans really mean the world to me and I always want to leave them with a positive experience.
Anytime I can make out anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and you know, help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.
Scott said his team were working ‘closely with everyone to try and get to the bottom of this, City Houston, HPD and the fire department’.
The rapper concluded: ‘If you have any information, please just contact your local authorities. I’m (going to) do everything I can to keep you guys updated, just keep you guys informed on what’s going on. Love you all.’
Yesterday, November 6, during a press conference Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the ages of those who passed away. The youngest victim of the tragedy was just 14 years old.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
