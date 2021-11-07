unilad
Advert

Travis Scott Speaks Out In Emotional Video Following Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 07 Nov 2021 11:04
Travis Scott Speaks Out In Emotional Video Following Fatal Astroworld Tragedy@travisscott/Instagram

Travis Scott has spoken out via Instagram about the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which saw the loss of eight lives. 

As Scott took to the stage on Friday, November 5, in Houston, Texas, parts of the 50,000-strong crowd surged forward, killing eight and injuring many others. Police reported that as many as 300 had to be treated on site for minor injuries.

Advert

The 29-year-old took to his Instagram stories the next day to address the tragedy, adding to his previous statement to send out ‘prayers to the ones who was lost last night’.

Travis Scott (Alamy)Alamy

The Highest in the Room singer updated followers that he and his team were ‘working now to identify the families’ of those who lost their lives, to ‘help assist them through this tough time’.

He said: 

Advert

You know, my fans really mean the world to me and I always want to leave them with a positive experience.

Anytime I can make out anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and you know, help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.

Scott said his team were working ‘closely with everyone to try and get to the bottom of this, City Houston, HPD and the fire department’.

The rapper concluded: ‘If you have any information, please just contact your local authorities. I’m (going to) do everything I can to keep you guys updated, just keep you guys informed on what’s going on. Love you all.’

Advert

Yesterday, November 6, during a press conference Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the ages of those who passed away. The youngest victim of the tragedy was just 14 years old.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released
Film and TV

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released

Travis Scott: Shocking Video Shows Guest Begging For Concert To Be Cancelled Over Safety Fears
Music

Travis Scott: Shocking Video Shows Guest Begging For Concert To Be Cancelled Over Safety Fears

Alec Baldwin Shooting: Crew Member In Hospital Following Spider Bite
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Shooting: Crew Member In Hospital Following Spider Bite

Travis Scott Concert: 14-Year-Old Among The 8 People Confirmed Dead
Music

Travis Scott Concert: 14-Year-Old Among The 8 People Confirmed Dead

Topics: News, festival, Houston, no-article-matching, Travis Scott

Credits

Metro and 1 other

  1. Metro

    Travis Scott speaks out in emotional video after Astroworld tragedy: ‘I could never imagine the severity’

  2. Travis Scott/Instagram

    @travisscott

 