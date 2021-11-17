unilad
Advert

Travis Scott Sued For $750 Million Over Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Nov 2021 07:16
Travis Scott Sued For $750 Million Over Fatal Astroworld TragedyAlamy

Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for $750 million after a crowd surge at the rapper’s Astroworld festival in Texas caused multiple deaths and injuries. 

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 125 people who either attended the concert or are family members of the 10 people who lost their lives as a result of the tragic events.

Advert

Scott and Drake, who performed alongside Scott at the concert, have both been named as defendants in the suit, as have Live Nation, Apple Music and others.

Travis Scott Promo Video (Alamy)Alamy

Filed in Texas’ Harris County District Court by the Buzbee Law Firm, the lawsuit alleges the attendees suffered both mental and physical distress from the event and claims the fault lies with Astroworld organisers and performers for their ‘senseless gross negligence,’ Forbes reports.

The people behind the event are accused of not making ‘an even minimal effort’ to keep attendees safe, and cites the death of 21-year-old Axel Acosta as an example.

Advert

Acosta was described as having been ‘crushed’ by the ‘out of control’ crowd and went into cardiac arrest before falling to the ground and being ‘trampled’ as the chaos continued. The 21-year-old was one of the 10 people who died either in the hours during or after the concert, or in the following days. The victims range in age from nine to 27 years old.

Memorial for Astroworld victims (Alamy)Alamy

The lawsuit also accuses Scott of having ‘glorified violence and other dangerous behaviors’ prior to taking to the stage at Astroworld, with the lawsuit drawing on the example of a 2015 incident at Lollapalooza which saw the artist face reckless conduct charges, as well as posts encouraging the crowds prior to Astroworld.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the 125 plaintiffs is one of a number that have been filed against the Astroworld organisers, Live Nation, Scott and Drake.

Advert

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse: Judge Dismisses Possession Of Dangerous Weapon Charge
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Judge Dismisses Possession Of Dangerous Weapon Charge

Harry Potter Cast Return To Hogwarts For Reunion Special In First Trailer
News

Harry Potter Cast Return To Hogwarts For Reunion Special In First Trailer

Kyle Rittenhouse: Couple That Aimed Guns at BLM Activists Appear Outside Courthouse To Support Him
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Couple That Aimed Guns at BLM Activists Appear Outside Courthouse To Support Him

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Astroworld, Drake, Houston, Lawsuit, no-article-matching, Now, Texas, Travis Scott

Credits

Forbes

  1. Forbes

    Lawsuit Seeks $750 Million From Travis Scott, Drake And Live Nation Over Astroworld Disaster

 