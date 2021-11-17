Travis Scott Sued For $750 Million Over Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

Alamy

Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for $750 million after a crowd surge at the rapper’s Astroworld festival in Texas caused multiple deaths and injuries.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 125 people who either attended the concert or are family members of the 10 people who lost their lives as a result of the tragic events.

Scott and Drake, who performed alongside Scott at the concert, have both been named as defendants in the suit, as have Live Nation, Apple Music and others.

Filed in Texas’ Harris County District Court by the Buzbee Law Firm, the lawsuit alleges the attendees suffered both mental and physical distress from the event and claims the fault lies with Astroworld organisers and performers for their ‘senseless gross negligence,’ Forbes reports.

The people behind the event are accused of not making ‘an even minimal effort’ to keep attendees safe, and cites the death of 21-year-old Axel Acosta as an example.

Acosta was described as having been ‘crushed’ by the ‘out of control’ crowd and went into cardiac arrest before falling to the ground and being ‘trampled’ as the chaos continued. The 21-year-old was one of the 10 people who died either in the hours during or after the concert, or in the following days. The victims range in age from nine to 27 years old.

The lawsuit also accuses Scott of having ‘glorified violence and other dangerous behaviors’ prior to taking to the stage at Astroworld, with the lawsuit drawing on the example of a 2015 incident at Lollapalooza which saw the artist face reckless conduct charges, as well as posts encouraging the crowds prior to Astroworld.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the 125 plaintiffs is one of a number that have been filed against the Astroworld organisers, Live Nation, Scott and Drake.

