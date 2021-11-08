Travis Scott Was Warned About Crowd Concerns Before Catastrophe, Report Claims

Alamy

Travis Scott was reportedly warned about crowd concerns ahead of his tragic Astroworld concert.

The deadly incident unfolded on Friday, November 5. Eight people died and several others were injured as a number of those in the crowd surged towards the stage. The youngest person to lose their life was just 14 years old.

In a statement expressing his devastation in the aftermath of the tragedy, Scott stated that the Houston Police Department had his ‘total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life’.

A source has now told The New York Times that Houston Police Chief Troy Finner had visited Scott in his trailer shortly before the festival began, expressing concerns about the ‘energy’ in the crowd.

Finner, who reportedly knows Scott personally, felt the 30-year-old had been trying to do some good for the people of Houston, the city where he was born and grew up.

However, Finner was also allegedly concerned about the energy that had been building for months, warning Scott that there would be some ‘very devoted fans’ in the crowds that day.

Organisers and Houston officials had reportedly been aware of potential dangers at Astroworld, having dealt with a difficult crowd at the festival two years previously. Dozens more officers were hired ahead of the event, while Live Nation’s private security was also increased.

As per the Times, a Houston Police Department spokesperson has declined to comment on Finner’s private conversations pending ongoing investigations into the matter.

