Trent Reznor Condemns Marilyn Manson Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Trent Reznor has denounced Marilyn Manson following a resurfaced story about the pair allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, which Reznor has always denied.

Manson has been the subject of several abuse allegations this week, starting with Westworld actressEvan Rachel Wood, which led to four other women coming forward.

Soon after, an excerpt from the musician’s 1998 autobiography, The Long Hard Road Out of Hell, started circulating online; more specifically, a story in which Manson and Reznor are said to have physically and sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman. Reznor says it’s completely false.

Trent Reznor PA Images

In a statement provided to Pitchfork, the Nine Inch Nails member said: ‘I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago. As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.’

Reznor has openly spoken about their fallout previously. For example, in a 2009 interview with SPIN, he said: ‘[Manson] is a malicious guy and will step on anybody’s face to succeed and cross any line of decency. Seeing him now, drugs and alcohol now rule his life and he’s become a dopey clown.’

He added: ‘Things got sh*tty between us and I’m not blameless. The majority of it though was coming from a resentment guy who finally got out from under the master’s umbrella and was able to stab him in the back… he used to be the smartest guy in the room. And as a fan of his talents, I hope he gets his sh*t together.’

In 2017, Manson claimed he and Reznor had reconciled, telling Zane Lowe: ‘He’s the one who’s actually sent me an email, we had sort of mended ways after a long time through [Manson collaborator and producer] Tyler Bates strangely enough.

Marilyn Manson PA Images

He added: ‘He goes and he said in the email something along the lines of… it really pisses me off that music’s not dangerous anymore and it reminds me of how great you were and I was and the time, the era.’

Following allegations from Wood, Gabriella, Ashley Walters, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and Sarah McNeilly, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland claimed: ‘Every single thing that people have said about him is f*cking true.’

Manson has denied any abuse, saying in a statement: ‘These recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.’