Tributes Pour In For Police Officer Killed In Last Night’s Capitol Attack

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Apr 2021 14:31
Tributes Pour In For Police Officer Killed In Last Night's Capitol AttackUS Capitol Police/PA Images

People are paying tribute to William ‘Billy’ Evans, the US Capitol Police officer killed in last night’s attack in Washington DC. 

According to reports by multiple outlets, Noah Green rammed his car through a police barricade outside the federal building yesterday, April 2, before exiting the vehicle and lunging towards officers with a knife.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed at the scene. Evans and another officer were transported to hospital with injuries, before he sadly passed away. The other officer is said to be in a stable condition.

In a statement, US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said: ‘It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant.’

She added: ‘Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.’

Among the many posts online, one user wrote: ‘I can’t imagine the pain of losing another brother to this senseless violence. I am deeply sorry this has happened to you all, again. Officer Evans died a hero as did Officer Sicknick [who died following the Capitol riots in January]. Bless their loved ones at this heartbreaking time.’

Another wrote: ‘This is such a sad day. I pray for his family for their loss and pain. This is such a senseless act. When will this madness stop? People have no fear in giving their lives in these acts. They take innocent people with them and this is just ridiculous. This poor officer’s family.’

The US Capitol Police also tweeted: ‘The Evans family is asking for privacy. We hope you can respect that wish. Thank you.’

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

