Trick-Or-Treating Can Go Ahead As Long As Parents Use ‘Common Sense’

The government has confirmed that kids in the UK will be allowed to go trick-or-treating this Halloween, provided parents use ‘common sense’.

It comes after fears that local restrictions would prohibit children from being allowed to celebrate the holiday.

When asked whether trick-or-treating would be officially banned this year, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said parents would simply need to apply ‘common sense’.

‘The rules are there for all circumstances and people will have to use their common sense in ensuring they are following the rules,’ he said, as per MailOnline, before going on to spell out the different local lockdown rules.

There has been confusion as to what would be allowed, given that different areas of the country are currently under varying levels of restrictions under the new tier system.

Of course, large indoor gatherings will still be prohibited across the UK, however Number 10 has now confirmed that children will still be allowed to knock on neighbours’ doors to ask for sweets, as is tradition.

At the moment, England is split into three different tiers: tier one being medium risk; tier two being high risk; and tier three being very high risk.

In areas that are currently under tier one, groups of up to six people from different households are allowed to mix indoors and outdoors, as long as social distancing is still adhered to.

Meanwhile, in tier two areas, people from different households are not allowed to meet indoors, however they can mix in groups of up to six outdoors, including private gardens.

People living in tier three areas, however, are banned from mixing households both indoors and outdoors in private gardens, but can still mix in groups of up to six in particular outdoor places, such as parks.

So, on that basis, provided that everyone stays outdoors and don’t mix in groups of more than six people at a time, trick-or-treating should be able to go ahead in all the different tiered areas.

However, it does get a little bit confusing when you consider that some people have gardens on the front of their houses, which require walking through to get to the front door. Whether people in tier three will be allowed to walk through the garden to the front door and back again remains a mystery.