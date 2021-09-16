Trinidad & Tobago Issues Statement Over Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend’s Swollen Testicles
Despite Nicki Minaj’s claims over the coronavirus vaccine having caused her cousin’s friend to get ‘swollen testicles’, Trinidad and Tobago has since issued a statement about the star’s tweet.
While Minaj’s feud with not only Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but also Piers Morgan, may have been an impressive feat, her claims about apparent side effects of the coronavirus vaccine were viewed as controversial.
Since claiming the vaccine caused her cousin’s friend to become ‘impotent’, the health minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Terrence Deyalsingh has issued a statement in response to the alleged ‘swollen testicles’.
Minaj took to Twitter to announce she would not be attending the Met Gala this year, due to having not received her vaccines. She said she would be getting the coronavirus vaccines, but only once she had ‘done enough research’ and because her cousin in Trinidad won’t get it due to his friend’s testicles becoming ‘swollen’.
She went on to say her cousin’s friend even had his wedding ‘called off’, due to the alleged side effects he had experienced as a result of the coronavirus vaccine.
Minaj resultantly sparked a heated debate thanks to her controversial and unproven views, seeing the likes of Boris Johnson quizzed about her claims at a conference at Downing Street and Piers Morgan – shocker – taking to Twitter to chime in.
Minaj then took to Twitter to reveal the information she had shared was supposed to be a ‘secret’ and that her cousin had got in contact with her telling her to ‘call him’.
While Minaj may now not only be in trouble for spreading inaccurate information about the supposed side effects of the vaccine, she could also be in trouble with her cousin for exposing information about his friend’s testicles on the internet.
Furthermore, the Health Minister from Trinidad and Tobago has also reacted to Minaj’s claims.
He stated:
One of the reasons we could not respond yesterday in real time to Ms. Minaj is that we have to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. We did – unfortunately, we spent so much time running down this false claim.
It is, as far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported side effect or adverse effect. And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track down. Because we take all these claims seriously.
‘As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad… and none that we know of anywhere in the world,’ the health minister added, per The Guardian.
Dr Deyalsingh concluded by commenting the matter was ‘sad’ because ‘it wasted our time’.
