Trinidad & Tobago Issues Statement Over Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend’s Swollen Testicles

One of the reasons we could not respond yesterday in real time to Ms. Minaj is that we have to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. We did – unfortunately, we spent so much time running down this false claim.

It is, as far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported side effect or adverse effect. And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track down. Because we take all these claims seriously.