Trooper Under Investigation After Tasing 16-Year-Old Black Teen In Girlfriend’s Garden

BurnedRope/Reddit

A state trooper from Florida is under investigation after he used a stun gun against a Black teenager.

16-year-old Jack Rodeman, of Fort Myers, Pasco County, had been waiting in his girlfriend’s garden on June 16 when he was approached by Highway Patrol Trooper George Smyrnios.

Advert 10

Surveillance footage captured by the family’s porch camera sees Smyrnios approach Rodeman with the taser already in his hand, pointing it towards him.

You can see footage of the incident here:

Loading…

Smyrnios then demands that Rodeman put his hands behind his back, which Rodeman refuses, stating that he hadn’t done anything wrong before calling out for his girlfriend.

Advert 10

After making the demand once again, Smyrnios fired the taser at Rodeman, causing him to fall and strike his head and back against the garden fire pit.

His mother, Kristina Rodeman, told NBC News:

He was profiled because he is Black in black clothes. There is no doubt in my mind. He wasn’t doing anything wrong. He literally was just walking down the street going to his girlfriend’s.

In his probable cause statement, obtained by NBC News, Smyrnios reported that Rodeman had been wearing suspicious clothing when he walked into the private neighbourhood of Timber Lake.

Advert 10

Smyrnios wrote:

I saw the defendant (a suspicious person) dressed in black pants, black sweater/hoodie, and black tennis shoes. […] His behaviour, demeanour and body language appeared to be a burglar. It looked to me like he had just committed a crime or was about to commit a crime.

The trooper reported that Rodeman had hid in some thick shrubbery after spotting his patrol vehicle, which increased his suspicions. He then walked out into a backyard, at which point Smyrnios claimed he motioned at him, telling him that he was a police officer.

Advert 10

Apparently refusing, it was then that Rodeman allegedly entered another backyard, at which point Smyrnios pulled out a taser and warned he would use it if the teen didn’t comply with his orders.

The statement read:

The red dots were placed on his back and I deployed the Taser. The probes struck his upper, right shoulder and upper, right buttock. The defendant fell to the ground. I told him to place his hands behind his back. He failed to comply so I activated the Taser again.

Advert 10

The police department is now understood to be conducting an internal investigation into this matter.