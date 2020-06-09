Trump Accuses 75-Year-Old Knocked Down By Buffalo Police Of Faking Fall

Trump Accuses 75-Year-Old Knocked Down By Police Of Faking Fall PA Images/WBFO/News 4 Buffalo

US President Donald Trump has speculated that the Buffalo pensioner shoved to the ground by police could be an ‘ANTIFA provocateur’ who faked the fall.

As people campaign against systemic racial injustice and police brutality, the president has conjured a work of fiction to bolster his ongoing crusade against Antifa, a domestic militant anti-fascist organisation. Apparently, it was all a ‘set-up’ for Gugino, who’s still in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The pensioner’s fall sparked a furious response at both sides of the spectrum. For example, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dubbed the actions of the offending officers – Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32 – as ‘wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful’, while the entire 57-member emergency response team resigned allegedly in solidarity.

However, it appears Trump has been tuning into the broadcasts of One America News Network, a far-right ‘news’ outlet that aired the idea that Gugino exaggerated the force of the police’s push for political spin.

If you haven’t seen it, here’s the clip of Gugino being pushed. Warning, graphic footage:

Trump tweeted: ‘Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?’

OANN alleged in a recent segment that Gugino’s assault could have been ‘a false flag provocation by far-left group Antifa’, calling out mainstream outlets for continuing the narrative of ‘so-called police brutality’.

You can get a taste of OANN in the video below:

Of course, neither the outlet nor Trump have any sort of evidence that Gugino, a longtime peaceful protester ‘against injustice of all types for many years’, is associated with Antifa or that the fall was in anyway fabricated. Who needs proof when you can tweet with next-to-no accountability?

The president recently vowed to brand Antifa – which has taken part in the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death – a terrorist organisation. Meanwhile, activists have been flooding petitions calling for the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacy hate group that actually commits acts of terror and violence, to be labelled as such.

US President Donald Trump PA Images

In another trademark rambling rant of Trump-isms, the president was criticised for saying he hopes Floyd ‘is looking down right now’ and saying ‘this is a great thing that is happening for our country’.

Trump isn’t just engaging with the fantasies of far-right proponents, but using his platform to sell them to the masses – so it’s just another day in America.