Trump Acknowledges Some Blame For Causing US Capitol Riot, Sources Say PA Images

Donald Trump is said to have admitted to having some responsibility for the riots at the US Capitol building last week.

The outgoing president reportedly shared his feelings with house minority leader Kevin McCarthy yesterday, January 11, who is reported to have told Trump’s admission to fellow House Republicans.

Trump and McCarthy spoke over the phone, the same day Trump came face to face with Vice President Mike Pence, for the first time since the violent riots, which saw armed protesters chanting ‘hang Mike Pence’. Trump is reported to have admitted he is at least partially to blame for last week’s events at the Capitol.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

It comes as the House prepares to vote on whether Pence should invoke the 25th amendment, which would deem Trump unfit for office and ultimately remove his title just a week before inauguration day.

If the 74-year-old is not removed from office, the House must vote tomorrow, January 13, on whether to impeach Trump, holding him responsible for inciting the riots, which saw countless protesters descend into the government building, leaving five people dead.

McCarthy is among the many Republicans arguing against impeaching Trump for a second time, however, there are a few who have hinted they would be in favour of impeachment charges against him, or calls for him to resign his post, in light of the events which took place at the Capitol.

Twitter Trump PA Images

CBS News reports that McCarthy wrote a letter to House Republicans, in which he announced he is still opposed to impeaching Trump, as he believes it would ‘have the opposite effect of bringing our country together when we need to get America back on a path towards unity and civility’.

Other Republicans in attendance at the conference are said to have suggested a number of alternative ways in which the riots could be dealt with.

One suggested a bipartisan commission could study the attack, to create new legislation that would ‘promote voter confidence in future federal elections’, under the Electoral Count Act of 1887. Another suggestion was a resolution of censure, however McCarthy’s letter didn’t explicitly name who would be censured.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has called moves to impeach him ‘absolutely ridiculous,’, adding that it is causing ‘tremendous anger’ among supporters.

But, despite acknowledging that his words played some part in the violence which ensued at the Capitol, Trump has claimed that the speech he gave before Congress, in which he encouraged his supporters to march up to the government building, were ‘totally appropriate’.

