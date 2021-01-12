unilad
Advert

Trump Acknowledges Some Blame For Causing US Capitol Riot, Sources Say

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 12 Jan 2021 16:16
Trump Acknowledges Some Blame For Causing US Capitol Riot, Sources SayTrump Acknowledges Some Blame For Causing US Capitol Riot, Sources SayPA Images

Donald Trump is said to have admitted to having some responsibility for the riots at the US Capitol building last week.

The outgoing president reportedly shared his feelings with house minority leader Kevin McCarthy yesterday, January 11, who is reported to have told Trump’s admission to fellow House Republicans.

Advert

Trump and McCarthy spoke over the phone, the same day Trump came face to face with Vice President Mike Pence, for the first time since the violent riots, which saw armed protesters chanting ‘hang Mike Pence’. Trump is reported to have admitted he is at least partially to blame for last week’s events at the Capitol.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The CapitolCongress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The CapitolPA Images

It comes as the House prepares to vote on whether Pence should invoke the 25th amendment, which would deem Trump unfit for office and ultimately remove his title just a week before inauguration day.

If the 74-year-old is not removed from office, the House must vote tomorrow, January 13, on whether to impeach Trump, holding him responsible for inciting the riots, which saw countless protesters descend into the government building, leaving five people dead.

Advert

McCarthy is among the many Republicans arguing against impeaching Trump for a second time, however, there are a few who have hinted they would be in favour of impeachment charges against him, or calls for him to resign his post, in light of the events which took place at the Capitol.

Twitter TrumpTwitter TrumpPA Images

CBS News reports that McCarthy wrote a letter to House Republicans, in which he announced he is still opposed to impeaching Trump, as he believes it would ‘have the opposite effect of bringing our country together when we need to get America back on a path towards unity and civility’.

Other Republicans in attendance at the conference are said to have suggested a number of alternative ways in which the riots could be dealt with.

Advert

One suggested a bipartisan commission could study the attack, to create new legislation that would ‘promote voter confidence in future federal elections’, under the Electoral Count Act of 1887. Another suggestion was a resolution of censure, however McCarthy’s letter didn’t explicitly name who would be censured.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has called moves to impeach him ‘absolutely ridiculous,’, adding that it is causing ‘tremendous anger’ among supporters.

But, despite acknowledging that his words played some part in the violence which ensued at the Capitol, Trump has claimed that the speech he gave before Congress, in which he encouraged his supporters to march up to the government building, were ‘totally appropriate’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Manatee Etched With Trump On Back Under Federal Investigation
Animals

Manatee Etched With Trump On Back Under Federal Investigation

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List
News

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List

Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Hasn’t Eaten Since Arrest Over Lack Of ‘Organic Food’
News

Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Hasn’t Eaten Since Arrest Over Lack Of ‘Organic Food’

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered
News

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Capitol, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Mike Pence, Now, Riots, washington

Credits

CBS News

  1. CBS News

    President Trump admits to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy that he's partly to blame for violence at U.S. Capitol

 