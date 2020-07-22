Trump Ad Depicting Cop Being Attacked By Protesters Actually 2014 Photo From Ukraine Wikimedia Commons/PA

A picture used in a Trump campaign ad that shows a police officer being attacked by protesters actually dates back to 2014, and depicts pro-democracy protests in Ukraine.

This image used in the ad shows a group of protesters attacking an officer, with the words ‘public safety vs chaos & violence’. This is juxtaposed with a picture of President Donald Trump listening intently to law enforcement officers.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly used the recent protests in the US to portray President Trump as a leader who can ensure public safety, while depicting White House rival Joe Biden as being an individual who would bring about ‘chaos and violence’.

Trump

However, the ‘chaos and violence’ half of this ad was actually snapped in Kyiv back in February 2014, long before President Trump took office in a city thousands of miles away from the White House.

The picture, which has absolutely nothing to do with the ongoing protests in the US, was uploaded to Wikimedia Commons under the file name a ‘police officer attacked by protesters during clashes in Ukraine, Kyiv. Events of February 18, 2014’.

The image can also be found on a Wikipedia page which discusses the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution, and reportedly shows a clash between security officials and anti-government protesters.

The security official in the photo is not a US police officer, and can be clearly seen wearing a badge which was once worn by members of the since disbanded ‘Internal Troops of Ukraine’, a part of the national military which also gave policing assistance.

The real story behind the photograph was quickly picked up on by former Hillary Clinton staffer Jesse Lehrich, who tweeted about the misleading nature of the image.

The photographer behind the picture, Mstyslav Chernov, has since confirmed to Business Insider that this was indeed his photograph, and also confirmed that it was taken in Ukraine in 2014.

Chernov told Business Insider:

Photography has always been used to manipulate public opinion. And with the rise of social media and the rise of populism, this is happening even more. The only way to combat this is through education and media literacy. When people learn to independently distinguish truth from lies, then the number of manipulations will decrease.

Trump Predicts Pandemic Will 'Get Worse Before It Gets Better' PA Images

This unfortunately isn’t the first time President Trump and those involved in his reelection campaign have shared inaccurate or misleading imagery to get their point across.

Just last month, President Trump shared doctored footage of a CNN report.

The doctored clip in question showed two toddlers running, with fake graphics reading ‘Terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby’, and ‘Racist baby probably a Trump voter’.

CNN did indeed broadcast the footage of the toddlers, but had reported it as part of a heartwarming story about two young boys being best friends. Twitter ended up flagging the doctored footage on account of it being an example of manipulated media.