Trump Administration Working Under Assumption There’ll Be ‘Second Trump Term’

The Trump administration is continuing to work as normal, under the assumption Donald Trump will win a second term, a White House adviser has confirmed.

Trade adviser Peter Navarro said he believes the Republicans have won the election, despite the Democrats’ Joe Biden gaining more than five million more popular votes than Trump.

During an interview with Fox Business, Navarro continued to push the idea that alleged ‘voter fraud’ played a part in Biden’s win, claiming he had ‘growing numbers of allegations of fraud under signed affidavits by witnesses’.

‘We’re moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,’ he told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo earlier today, November 13.

‘I think it’s really important before people’s heads explode here, to understand that what we seek here is verifiable ballots, certifiable ballots, and an investigation into what are growing numbers of allegations of fraud under signed affidavits by witnesses,’ he added.

Navarro went on to say that his personal opinion was that the United States has ‘what appears in some sense to be, an immaculate deception’.

The ongoing claims of alleged fraud have already been dismissed by federal and state officials in the US, saying there’s no evidence whatsoever of foul play.

‘While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,’ a statement from the country’s top cybersecurity experts said, as per the Guardian.

‘When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections,’ it added.

Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, tweeted out the statement, telling his followers, ‘America, we have confidence in the security of your vote, you should, too.’

Even days before the final vote had been called in the Democrats’ favour, Trump’s team confirmed they would be mounting legal challenges in all of the key swing states claimed by Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. There has, however, been no evidence presented to substantiate any of these claims.

Meanwhile, Biden has confirmed he and the team are making all the necessary plans to move into the White House in January.