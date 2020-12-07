Trump Administration Breaks Record For Finalising Most Federal Rules In Final Year PA Images

Donald Trump’s administration has officially finalised more rules in its final year than any other president in history.

The sitting President of the United States is making some last-minute finalisations of federal rules prior to President-elect Joe Biden taking office on January 20.

Some of the final rules Trump is putting into place include rules that would make it harder to enforce environmental protections, and rules to tighten immigration.

United States President Donald Trump returns to the White House PA Images

Regulatory activities that take place after November 1 of a president’s final term are known as ‘midnight regulations’, explained CNN, and Trump has so far finalised another eight regulations since then.

Prior to his midnight regulations, Trump had already broken records for the number of rules he had finalised this year.

As it stands, 15 remain under review, almost half of which have been submitted post-election day, according to data from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

According to the George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center, prior to Trump’s record-breaking publishing of rules in his final year, Barack Obama was in the lead. In 2016, the ex-POTUS made almost 130 final major rules prior to Trump coming into power in January 2017.

George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center

Obama and Trump aren’t alone in finalising a large amount of rules in their final year, however. The university said that every outgoing president since Jimmy Carter has made a similar push to finalise new rules in what CNN describe as ‘the final lame-duck months of their administrations’.

On average, research has found that presidents issue about three times as many regulations in their post-election quarter as they do in their earlier years in office.

By the sounds of things, Trump still has many more regulations to finalise before his departure from The White House. CNN reported that as of yesterday, December 6, the president has only finalised 17% of his administration’s final-year rules.

Evidently in a rush to get these last few rules put in place, it’s only been quite recently that Trump admitted that his opponent Joe Biden had won. Prior to that, he had refused to admit defeat.

Donald Trump PA Images

However, rather than expressing a message of congratulations to Biden, Trump stated that he had won the election because it had been rigged.

The 74-year-old tweeted, ‘[Joe Biden] won because the election was rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!’

To date, Trump’s election fraud claims have gone unsubstantiated.