Trump Administration Passed When Pfizer Offered To Sell The U.S. More Vaccine Doses Months Ago

While many countries have been scrambling for as much of the COVID vaccine as possible, the Trump administration declined a previous offer from Pfizer when it offered to sell the US more doses.

Prior to the company’s vaccination being approved by the likes of the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Pfizer offered the US the chance to buy more than the original 100 million doses of its vaccine the country had already pledged to purchase.

But the Trump administration reportedly declined the offer, which has led to President Trump now potentially creating an executive order that will prohibit other countries receiving supplies of the US vaccine until Americans have been administered it.

Trump PA Images

According to The New York Times, the POTUS is looking to issue the order today, December 8, but describes it as having ‘no real teeth’ and that it doesn’t expand on the US supply of doses.

As it stands, the country’s current 100 million doses will only vaccinate 50 million people as it is a two-dose treatment. The vaccine is expected to be greenlit for emergency use as soon as the weekend, reported the newspaper. Moderna’s vaccine is also looking to be authorised soon.

When asked if they thought they had missed the chance of purchasing crucial amounts of the vaccine, a spokesperson for the Trump administration told The New York Times, ‘We are confident that we will have 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as agreed to in our contract, and beyond that, we have five other vaccine candidates.’

vaccine PA Images

Meanwhile, the UK began rolling out its vaccinations today, with 90-year-old Margaret Keenan from Coventry being the first person in the world to get it.

Speaking about being the first to be administered it, Margaret said, ‘I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.’

There has been some criticism that wealthy countries like the UK, US and Canada have taken priority in receiving the vaccines; however the likes of Canada have joined a campaign called COVAX that will donate its extra supplies to poorer countries.

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19 PA Images

Canada reportedly put in orders with seven different suppliers prior to the vaccines being confirmed to work, in a bid to ensure it purchased enough even if some supplier’s vaccines didn’t work, making it likely it they’ll have more than they need.

Apparently the US declined to join the COVAX initiative.

