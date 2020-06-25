Trump Administration Sent $1.4 Billion To Dead People This Spring
The Trump Administration accidentally sent around $1.4 billion to dead people this spring while trying to pump money into America’s economy.
As of June 5, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had sent 159 million stimulus cheques to those who qualified for it.
The IRS delivered $270 billion in economic impact payments to Americans this spring – $1.4 billion of which were sent to people who had died. The wasteful spending comes after Congress passed a $2.6 trillion bailout package in March to help the country bounce back financially from the coronavirus pandemic.
Ways in which people could qualify for a stimulus cheque was if you have a social security number; have filed taxes between 2018 and 2019; earned less than $99,000 for single filers, $136,500 for heads of household, or $198,000 for married filers according to the most recent tax return filed and if you are not claimed as someone else as a dependant.
A report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) realised today, June 25, wrote:
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury moved quickly to disburse 160.4 million payments worth $269 billion. The agencies faced difficulties delivering payments to some individuals, and faced additional risks related to making improper payments to ineligible individuals, such as decedents, and fraud. For example, according to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, as of April 30, almost 1.1 million payments totalling nearly $1.4 billion had gone to decedents.
Typically the IRS uses death records maintained by the Social Security Administration to prevent improper payments, but this didn’t happen for the first three payments distributed, reported The New York Times. Apparently the reasoning for them not doing so was due to ‘legal interpretation’.
Since discovering the large faux pas, the GOA has recommended that the IRS should ‘consider cost-effective options for notifying ineligible recipients how to return payments.’
Business Insider explained how people should return their cheques:
1. Write “void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check.
2. Write a note to include with the check explaining why it’s being returned.
3. Mail the check and the note to the IRS location based on the state you live in. The list of addresses is available on the IRS website.
While living recipients who wrongly received money can do this – the IRS failed to explain how it is expecting to get the $1.4 billion back from people who have died…
