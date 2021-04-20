Trump Admits Being Friends With Kim Jong-Un And Vladimir Putin In Fox Interview

PA Images

Donald Trump chatted about his pals Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin his newest Fox News interview.

The former US president’s relationship with the North Korean leader was a major headline of his term. A scabrous start soon evolved into ‘love’, with the pair exchanging letters and seemingly becoming rather good friends.

Advert 10

Trump also had an unnervingly warm dynamic with the Russian president in his time in power, often speaking over the phone and raising questions over collusion between the two figures.

In an hour-long interview with Fox News‘s Sean Hannity, Trump spoke of his relationship with Kim, saying, ‘He writes me letters, I like him, he likes me, there’s nothing wrong with that.’

He added, ‘I got along great with President Putin. I liked him, he liked me. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing.’

Advert 10

It comes after the Biden administration enforced a host of sanctions on Russia, with diplomats expelled, in response to Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election and the SolarWinds cyber-security breach linked to a Russian intelligence agency. Biden said Putin would ‘pay a price’ for interfering in the election, and that he believes the president is a ‘killer’.

During the interview, Trump dubbed the Russia investigations ‘a total phony deal… it was paid for by crooked Hillary Clinton… it was a total fraud’.

He added, ‘Getting along with President Putin is a great thing, we should be doing business with Russia, we should be getting along with Russia, instead of forcing Russia to go into the hands of China.’

Advert 10

It also follows earlier sanctions over the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who’s reported to be in dire health behind bars and not receiving proper treatment.

PA Images

Biden’s attitude towards North Korea is colder than Trump’s, with no intention of meeting Kim. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earlier said, ‘I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention.’

In March, frosty exchanges took place between the two nations after North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, in breach of UN resolutions.

Advert 10

PA Images

As per The Independent, Biden said, ‘We’re consulting with our allies and partners. And there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly. But I’m also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearisation.’

In response, senior official Ri Pyong Chol issued a statement that read, ‘I think that the new US administration obviously took its first step wrong. If the US continues with its thoughtless remarks without thinking of the consequences, it may be faced with something that is not good.’