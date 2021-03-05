Trump Ally And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Facing Vaccine Bribery Allegations

PA Images

Democrats have requested an investigation into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, an ally of Donald Trump, following claims he arranged for coronavirus vaccines to be given to his donors.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer called on the US Justice Department to launch the investigation on Thursday, March 4, after the allegations emerged in a report from the Miami Herald.

The publication cited an internal newsletter sent to residents of the wealthy, gated Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, which proclaimed that during two weeks in January, ‘the Medical Center has vaccinated over 1,200 homeowners who qualify under the State of Florida’s Governor’s current Order for those individuals who are 65 years of age or older.’

Around the same time the newsletter was issued, state data recording vaccinations showed that wealthier neighbourhoods were receiving doses at a faster rate than the rest of the state.

DeSantis denied being involved with the vaccine distribution at Ocean Reef, according to the Herald, though in recent weeks he has defended himself for steering the state’s vaccine distribution to pop-up sites in wealthy communities.

The publication noted that the governor’s political committee raised $2.7 million, its largest amount since he first ran for governor, in the month of February, when DeSantis organised special pop-up vaccination sites for select communities.

MSNBC notes that the governor is accused of giving special treatment to 17 of his donors, allowing them to get the vaccine even before many healthcare workers.

Political consultant James Carville told MSNBC he’s not surprised by the allegations, though he is surprised there have not been more cases of alleged bribery as he believes it is ‘totally consistent with modern Republican philosophy.’

The apparent links between the vaccine distribution and DeSantis’s donations encouraged Fried and Farmer to request the investigation into what they have described as a ‘pay to play’ scheme, with Fried commenting: ‘If this isn’t public corruption, I don’t know what is.’

Fried, a Democrat, claimed DeSantis was using the vaccines for ‘political and personal gain’ by ‘auctioning them to the highest bidder’.

She added: ‘I know fact patterns. I’ve seen up close and personal, crime. I don’t need a law degree from Harvard to know that when there is smoke, there is fire.’

Meanwhile, Farmer wrote a letter to acting US Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, which read:

I am writing you to express my utmost concern about a number of troubling reports related to COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Florida, raising questions whether any quid pro quo was involved in the allocation of these vaccines, and to request that your office conduct a full and thorough investigation into any potential wrong-doing on the part of Gov. DeSantis.

Despite requests that the DeSantis administration release the location and criteria it is using to distribute vaccines, the state has failed to release full details on the matter, including the written criteria it is using to determine which communities receive the pop-up vaccine clinics.