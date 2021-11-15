Trump Ally Steve Bannon Surrenders Himself To The FBI

Alamy

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon surrendered himself to the FBI this morning.

Bannon, 67, was indicted on criminal contempt charges after refusing to cooperate with the House committee following the investigation into the January 6 riots that saw Trump supporters storm the Capitol.

Advert 10

The former Breitbart News chairman turned himself in to the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly before 9.40am.

Alamy

Bannon live-streamed his surrender for his War Room podcast, saying:

I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball, what we do every day.

Advert 10

He then declared: ‘We’re taking down the Biden regime’ before walking into the FBI office.

A District of Columbia grand jury indicted Bannon on Friday, November 12, on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.

Bannon was indicted on one count of refusing to appear for a deposition and one count of refusing to provide documents following a subpoena investigating the January 6 riots.

Alamy

Advert 10

Despite being fired from the White House in 2017, Bannon has remained loyal to Trump.

In October, Bannon was ordered to provide documents and testimony but his attorney Robert Costello said he refused to do so as he had not been directed by Trump to cooperate with the investigation.

He went on to say that the documents subpoenaed were protected under ‘executive privileges’ that ‘belong to Trump’.

Alamy

Advert 10

Bannon’s case has been referred to District Judge Carl Nichols. He is expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

In defence of his former aide, Trump said:

This country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon.

If convicted, the podcast host could face up to two years in prison.

Advert 10