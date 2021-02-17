Trump Ally Steve Bannon Thought President Had Dementia And Wanted Him Removed, New Book Claims

PA

Ultra-right wing former White House advisor Steve Bannon believed former president Donald Trump had dementia and secretly campaigned for him to be removed from office, a new book has claimed.

In his new memoir Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, television producer Ira Rosen says Bannon told him that he believed Trump could be declared unfit for office through the 25th amendment, writing that the former president’s chief strategist ‘believed Trump was suffering from early stage dementia and that there was a real possibility he would be removed from office by the 25th amendment, where the cabinet could vote that the president was no longer mentally capable of carrying out his duties’.

Bannon reportedly sent a text message to Rosen encouraging him to do a feature on 60 Minutes about the 25th amendment, and also raised his claims about Trump’s dementia with some prominent Republican donors. According to Rosen, he often referenced a New York Times column that suggested that many Republican senators were also convinced Trump had early onset dementia, saying that he ‘wanted to do something about it’ and even ‘crazily thought that he could be president’.

In an interview on the Yahoo News Skullduggery podcast, Rosen said Bannon ‘would have been very happy to see Trump disappear from the scenes either through the 25th amendment, resigning or whatever, and then he would step in and fill that gulf and carry the mantle of the Trump followers,’ adding, ‘but he was delusional about it’.

Rosen also claimed that Bannon became a regular source for journalists and political figures writing ‘tell-all’ books about the Trump administration, saying ‘Steve is a big talker, a big gossiper’. The 60 Minutes producer described himself as ‘kind of a therapist’ for Bannon, who would ‘download to me on stories’ either in person or by text, and often off the record.

In an episode of his War Room podcast following Rosen’s comments, Bannon denied the claims, calling them a ‘total fantasy,’ and saying ‘there is no one in this country that has supported President Trump better, tougher, longer than Stephen K. Bannon’.

The Breitbart co-founder was fired from the Trump administration amid fallout following the deadly White supremacist Charlottesville rally in 2017 amid concerns over Bannon’s ties to far-right extremists. Yet, despite Rosen claiming Bannon had ‘great frustrations’ with Trump, who he felt was ‘throwing him under the bus’, the pair reportedly rekindled their relationship in the run up to the 2020 election, leading to the former president pardoning Bannon for charges of defrauding donors to a private border wall campaign.