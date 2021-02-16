Trump And Giuliani Sued For Conspiracy To Incite Capitol Riot

PA

A Democrat has sued former president Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for conspiring to incite the riots at the US Captiol on January 6.

Bennie Thomspon, who is also chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee filed the suit under a law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act.

The lawsuit comes just days after Trump was acquitted at his second impeachment trial, where he was accused of inciting the insurrection.

Also named in the suit, which is seeking an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages, is the extremist, male-only, right-wing group the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

In his filing, Thomspon claims that Trump and Guiliani worked tirelessly in the months following the 2020 Presidential election to cast doubt on the results.

As per the Associated Press, the suit says the men portrayed the election as stolen while Trump ‘endorsed rather than discouraged’ threats of violence from his angry supporters, which eventually led to the riots, which killed five people, on January 6.

‘The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence,’ the suit said.

‘It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College,’ it added.

In the lead up to the events of January 6, Trump staged a rally earlier that day where he urged his followers to march on the US Capitol.

At one point, the outgoing president told supporters to ‘fight like hell’, but his lawyers rebuked claims that he had incited the riot, stating that he had also asked his supporters to remain peaceful.

While presidents are usually exempt from lawsuits for actions they take while in office, Thompson’s lawsuit claims Trump’s behaviour at issue is separate from his responsibilities as president.

Joseph Sellers, a Washington-based lawyer who filed the suit on behalf of the Congressman, explained: ‘Inciting a riot, or attempting to interfere with the congressional efforts to ratify the results of the election that are commended by the Constitution, could not conceivably be within the scope of ordinary responsibilities of the president.’

‘In this respect, because of his conduct, he is just like any other private citizen,’ he told AP.