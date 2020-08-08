Trump Announces He Wants To Do Something That’s Already Covered Under Obamacare
US President Donald Trump has vowed to sign an executive order requiring health insurers to cover pre-existing conditions.
The irony is that this order already existed under the Affordable Care Act, passed under former president Barack Obama and known as Obamacare, which Trump attempted to throw out.
‘Over the next two weeks I’ll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers,’ Trump said at a news conference in New Jersey on Friday, August 7.
During the announcement, which took place at Trump’s golf property in Bedminster, the president failed to acknowledge the overlap and gave next to no details about his plan.
He has spent years publicly criticising the cost of the Affordable Care Act, and has been promising to replace it with a better plan ever since his presidential campaign in 2016.
In June this year, Trump’s administration even asked the Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare, something that has been condemned by Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden, who accused him of threatening healthcare protection for millions of people in the middle of a pandemic.
If Obamacare was to be overturned, around 20 million people would lose their health insurance coverage.
Speaking in June, California’s attorney general Xavier Becerra, who is leading the fight to defend the Affordable Care Act at the supreme court, said it came ‘at the most crucial time.’
Becerra said, as The Guardian reports:
The Affordable Care Act has been life-changing and now through this pandemic, we can all see the value in having greater access to quality healthcare at affordable prices.
Now is not the time to rip away our best tool to address very real and very deadly health disparities in our communities.
Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in March 2010, something that is widely believed to be one of his biggest achievements in office, among fellow Democrats. Republicans have been fighting to ‘repeal and replace’ it ever since.
In June this year, Speaker for the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said: ‘President Trump and the Republicans’ campaign to rip away the protections and benefits of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus crisis is an act of unfathomable cruelty.’
Topics: News, Affordable Care Act, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Medical Insurance, Now, Obamacare