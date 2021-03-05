Trump-Appointed Aide Federico Klein Arrested In Connection With Capitol Riot

PA

The FBI have arrested a Trump-appointed aide in connection to the Capitol riot earlier this year.

The riot, which took place on January 6, saw hundreds of Trump followers storm the Capitol building in Washington. The ordeal left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

While hundreds of rioters have been detained since the riot, Federico Klein is the first government official to be arrested. There was an attempt to impeach Trump for a second time in connection to the riot, but he was later acquitted.

PA Images

Klein, 42, is a former State Department aide who resigned from his role less than two weeks after the riot. He was arrested yesterday, March 4, and taken into custody in Virginia, Politico reports.

Surveillance video from January 6 reportedly shows Klein attempting to get into the Capitol building alongside rioters, while police bodycam footage showing him ‘physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd’, the affidavit states.

The FBI is thought to have been tipped off about Klein’s presence at the riot after they released a bulletin in the wake of the riot that included a photograph of the 42-year-old. Two tipsters then came forward to identify him.

FBI

Bodycam footage also reportedly showed Klein violently shoving a riot shield taken from an officer, Yahoo! News reports, and shouting, ‘We need fresh people, we need fresh people,’ from the front of the crowd.

He’s since be charged with a number of felonies, including assault on police officers, interfering with police during civil disorder, and obstruction of an official proceeding, in addition to a number of less serious offenses.

Klein had worked with Trump on his 2016 campaign, later being employed at the State Department. In summer 2020, a federal directory listed him as serving as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

A department spokesperson told Politico Klein resigned on January 21 this year.

PA Images

Klein joins almost 300 others in being arrested in connection to the Capitol riot, one of which was Jacob Chansley, the shirtless man seen boasting face paint and a furry, horned hat.

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or the ‘QAnon Shaman’, is facing charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building on grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He’s since apologised for his involvement.