Trump Appointees Celebrated Lying To Public About COVID-19, Leaked Emails Show

A report has found that Trump’s appointees purposely misled the public about the severity of COVID-19.

Trump repeatedly played down how bad the coronavirus pandemic was during his time as president, despite the virus claiming thousands of people’s lives.

To date, 561,000 Americans have died form the virus – 400,000 of these were while he was in office.

Trump is even said to have played down how sick he was when he contracted the virus last year. While he made out that he was ‘doing very well’, he allegedly encountered lung and blood oxygen problems while in hospital.

Now it’s come to light that Trump’s appointees also played a part in the severity of the pandemic being played down to the public. According to a report conducted by The Washington Post, the Department of Health and Human Services blocked and/or altered scientist’s reports on the matter ‘to more closely align with then president Donald Trump’s more optimistic messages about the outbreak’.

The information comes following congressional investigators releasing documents providing insight into how the Trump administration handled the pandemic.

According to The Washington Post, science adviser Paul Alexander wrote to Michael Caputo, who was at the time the Department of Health & Human Services’ public affairs chief, on September 9, 2020, informing him of two examples of ‘where he said officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had bowed to his pressure and changed language in their reports’.

Alexander pointed to one change in particular, in which CDC leaders allegedly ‘changed the opening sentence of a report about the spread of the virus among younger people,’ the newspaper added.

Alexander celebrated this ‘small victory’ in an email writing that it was ‘a victory nonetheless and yippee!!!’

Despite the pandemi, Trump continued to campaign for schools to be reopened.

To align with this view, Alexander allegedly altered reports on people under the age of 21 contracting the virus following an outbreak at a Georgian summer camp.

The report of the outbreak was initially described as ‘critical for developing guidance for schools and institutes of higher education,’ but this was changed to claiming that there was ‘limited data’ on the matter.

James Clyburn, chairman of the subcommittee who handled the report, said, as per CNBC:

Our investigation has shown that Trump Administration officials engaged in a persistent pattern of political interference in the nation’s public health response to the coronavirus pandemic, overruling and bullying scientists and making harmful decisions that allowed the virus to spread more rapidly.

Alexander and Caputo are yet to comment on the recent report.